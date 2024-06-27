“Alex brings both wisdom and clarity to the complex emotions we’re experiencing, articulating them in a way that makes us feel both seen and understood. It’s such a pleasure to witness someone doing what they are clearly called to do and practicing it so generously.”
“Alex Lovell writes for people who seem fine on the outside but sense something deeper is missing. He doesn’t push advice or pat answers—he offers perspective. His work feels like an exhale; he doesn’t stand above it all but walks beside us, reminding us that being in-process is enough, and that humor and humanity belong in healing.”