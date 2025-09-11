Tuesday’s essay told the story of a Thursday night that almost didn’t happen.

A night that could have ended in a quick dinner and a return to routine, but instead unfolded into something alive — a string of small, spontaneous yeses that led to fast food by a lake and a kind of quiet magic.

I keep thinking about how fragile that magic was. How easily each moment could have been interrupted. How quickly an impulse can be managed back into safety.

Most of us are fluent in applying the brakes.

It’s what we’ve been trained to do.

We learn to pause before acting, to weigh every impulse against a checklist of what’s wise or practical or efficient. And sometimes that pause, that flinch, keeps us safe. But often, it just keeps us controlled. It keeps us performing life instead of living it.

Here is your invitation this week:

To practice saying yes. Not recklessly, but responsively.

To let your impulses teach you something about what you need, what you want, what’s alive in you right now.

For free subscribers, this Thursday’s Offering includes a journal reflection. For paid subscribers, this Thursday's Offering includes an additional personal mantra and embodiment practice. Each practice is a different way of practicing the yes and discovering the intelligence already moving through you.

My Momentum of Yes

Journal Reflection – 15–20 minutes

A writing practice to explore your relationship with spontaneity and identify where you tend to apply the brakes to your own aliveness.

How to practice:

Reflect on a recent time when you followed an impulse and it led somewhere meaningful. Write about what that experience taught you about trusting your spontaneous instincts. Explore where you tend to “apply the brakes” to your own impulses. Ask yourself: What am I really protecting myself from when I choose control over spontaneity? Consider one small yes that you could practice this week. Close with this line: My impulses carry wisdom, and I am learning to trust them.

Adaptation:

If this feels challenging, start with very small yeses — things that feel safe and easy. Focus on noticing your patterns with curiosity, not judgment.