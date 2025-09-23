Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Jeannie Ewing
Sep 23

This is beautiful, Alex. Especially this part: "Every day we make dozens of tiny choices. Someone asks for help and we either harden or soften. A conversation happens and we either perform or tell the truth. We either reach for the familiar excuse or risk something real.

These aren't grand gestures. Most people won't notice. But they accumulate.

Culture rarely shifts by decree. It shifts by interruptions of our automatic responses."

I needed to read that. Your words strengthen me today.

My kids and I made care kits for the unhoused in our community almost two months ago, and last weekend, we were in the van as a family. When Ben stopped at this busy intersection, I reminded him of the care kit and he rolled down the window and handed it to the man with the cardboard sign. My kids were totally silent, and they didn't speak the rest of the way home. I know they absorbed what happened, because they got to witness the fruits of their actions. They got to SEE the person who benefited from those bags they assembled with such care. That means something.

I think that is what will save me today, because I am feeling very low about myself and my life and my creative work that is going nowhere fast. Thank you for reminding me that even if all I leave behind in my life is some good inside my children that they can then pass on to the world they inherit, then I've done something right. That helps me.

Teri Leigh 💜
Sep 23

I'm with you on the bacon...it's gotta be crispy. And lettuce on burgers is always lifeless and flimsy and slippery.

Every Saturday, as I drive home from dog training class, I pass the same woman on the same corner with the same sign. She just holds the sign and stares lifelessly off into the distance. I've tried smiling at her. One time I even tried giving her money but she didn't even notice me. She looked like a living ghost. My heart hurts every time I see her.

This week, across the intersection was a man. He had a similar cardboard sign, but the opposite face. He was angry. Ranting and raving. Pumping the air with his fist. Face red and voice brash. I was scared he was going to attack my car as I waited at the red light.

all the while, the woman stared lifelessly, as if he wasn't there at all. as if nothing was there, not even her.

I never know what to do when I come to this intersection, especially since there was that one time I tried to give her money and she didn't notice me.

what I do know is that the empathy I feel reminds me of how alive my own life really is.

