Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teri Leigh 💜's avatar
Teri Leigh 💜
4d

Now I want to go buy a fancy new knife set for myself. To move on from the messy past of my divorce. I got the knife set in the divorce. Since then it has become the messy middle. A missing steak knife, stolen by an ex-boyfriend. The bent tip of the filet knife. The dulled and can’t be sharpened edges of the butcher knife. Those memories all live IN me, and I no longer need the physical and tangible almost daily reminders of them. I’d much rather have a knife at that feels good in my hands again, with earthy wooden handles (so I don’t get lazy and put them in the dishwasher) and a weightyness to them that they feel like they will last a lifetime, and not just through the cycle of another relationship. I want to affirm my relationship with my partner and myself now.

Thank you.

Going knife shopping now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy A's avatar
Nancy A
3d

This says it all "practicing aliveness until it became more than theory". Its ongoing, always. To me, if we stop practicing, the magic and beauty will falter. This has been a beautiful series, Alex, and given me much to think about regarding presence and aliveness in all areas of life. Thank you! ✨✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alexander Lovell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture