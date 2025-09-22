Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram's avatar
Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram
Sep 16

Oh my gosh! This is the best example of a collaborative article you both and you inspire me so much!

It's been the same with me about money. Tiny tiny choices adding up. Not feeling guilty for booking a cab instead of using public transport because I was exhausted. Not feeling shame, and later even demanding from my parents to buy things for me (told myself it's okay because i never let them pah when we go out, and I love receiving from them in tiny ways). Not flinching when I've to depend on my husband during low business months.

It's been one step at a time. One day at a time.

And this post made me feel seen than ever before! So thank you thank you thank you for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Lovell, PhD and others
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
Sep 16

I was raised with a scarcity mindset, as was my husband. Somehow we have managed to operate from an abundance prospective. Where there times when money was tight in a 40+ year marriage? Yes.

But even then my hubby still insisted we focus doing what was needed, even in times when less income was coming in. (And no, that did not include running up debt on credit cards.) What was making gifts, rather than buying a bunch of tat for big bucks.

It meant staycations instead of expensive vacations. It meant playing board games with the family, or having a video night in, instead of going to the movies or out to dinner.

It also gave space for building relationships with each child and learning to genuinely have fun together.

Congratulations on your launch of "Life as We See it"!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Alexander Lovell, PhD and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Lovell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture