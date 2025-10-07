Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Teri Leigh 💜
1d

Gulp. I feel this.

I think I went six years. And I never did have kids because after six years my biological clock was too close to its end. I convinced myself I’d be okay. And I am. But I still grieve. I still wonder what would’ve happened if I’d had the conversation more honestly sooner.

My moment was when I watched him drag our ten week old puppy on the leash behind him, completely unaware that she had lost her feet from underneath her. I knew in that moment that he was not a father. He never once admitted it to me, even in or after the divorce. He thinks he chose kindness, but the real kindness would have been honesty.

kindness laced with lies is just cruelty in disguise.

I knew this story was in you. And I’ve felt it from you. It feels freeing and cathartic for you to write it out loud.

Sheila Dembowski
1d

Wow - this really resonated with me. Thank you for sharing such a powerful experience.

