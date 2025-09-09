Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
Sep 10

If we over plan,

how will synchronicity

find and surprise us?

...

If we over prepare,

how will serendipity

catch, astonish us?

...

If we over think

how will spontaneity

delight us, school us?

... Can "sense of aliveness" replace synchronicity, serendipity, spontaneity in the verses above?

Nica Waters
Sep 9

"meaning doesn't come from perfect circumstances or ideal locations or flawless execution. It comes from presence. "

Being present counts for a lot.

