Life As We See It is a section where perspectives meet and create something beautiful together. Where we stop creating alone.

It's a way to feature the amazing and complex humanity that connects us all, while exploring the topics we care about from multiple angles.

Please note that, in most cases, I ask that you have been a subscriber for at least a month before participating in a guest collaboration on Life As We See It.

How We Can Create Together

Contributed Articles

You write about your experience with identity, belonging, moments of aliveness, or whatever themes resonate with you, and I'll add my perspective alongside yours - creating a dialogue on the page about how we each navigate the complexity of being human.

Story Collages

I'll weave together multiple short stories or experiences from different contributors around a shared theme - like a mosaic of how we all find our way back to wholeness, discover belonging, or recognize our own aliveness in unexpected moments.

Creative Collaborations

Poetry, artwork, photography, voice notes - any creative expression that speaks to the themes of authenticity, resilience, and what it means to be alive. I love the idea of pairing written reflection with other art forms.

Guest Conversations

Live discussions where we can explore the intersection of research and lived experience, the stories that shape us, or how we hold both the individual and collective aspects of being human.

What I'm Looking For

I'm drawn to the moments that make us pause and remember we're alive - the breaks that become breakthroughs, the times we discover belonging in unexpected places, the stories of resilience that remind us wholeness was always there.

Whether it's navigating identity, finding authenticity in a world that rewards performance, or simply the everyday moments when aliveness breaks through.

What I'm Not Looking For

Topics, stories, and perspectives that fall outside of the above guidelines

Intentionally divisive content

Overtly prescriptive, therapeutic guidance

Political commentary

Overt marketing and sales, disguised with a story

Ultimately, I have a fairly good sense of my audience, what will resonate, and what won't. Thus, if I feel something will not be a good fit, I will say so. And usually, I will offer an alternative approach.

What to Expect

Working with me, most people find, is pretty easy! The process for a contributed dialogue article, which is probably the most “robust” process, looks something like this:

Fill out the form below to let me know that you are interested! I designed it to be fairly easy and take just a few minutes. You do not need to submit any writing samples or a full-fledged idea 🩵. I’ll reach out, and we may go back and forth via email a few times. If needed and/or desired, we may connect via Zoom. I love to meet people! This is truly one of the most rewarding parts of Substack. And you will find out that I’m super easy and fun to talk to. We will then begin the co-writing process. That might look different based on each collaboration. We will talk about what works best for you. We will also agree on a soft deadline to give us something to work toward. Be sure to also prepare a headshot + bio. I want to feature you! Once we have a well-prepared draft, I’ll put it together in the final article format. Based on its flow, I might have a few suggestions and feedback for you to review and respond to. Then, I’ll schedule it for publication. Yay!

Collaboration Link

Want to get in touch about a collaboration? AWESOME. Click the button below to get started. 🩵

I'm Interested - Start Here

FAQs

I don’t have many subscribers.

Okay, and? 😉

I’m not even considering that. What matters to me is the topic, resonance, and that we collaborate effectively. Writing a highly political essay? I’ll pass. Creating a meaningful story about a breakthrough that will reach people in a way that matters for my publication, even with only 120 subscribers? Absolutely.

Will you do a Substack Live with me?

Most likely! That is mostly a function of time, availability, and topic. Let’s see if we can.

Do you offer an honorarium?

Unfortunately, no. I hope that I can in the future. For now, I am working to maximize visibility for your publication and gain as much exposure as possible. That’s the value I can offer. Plus, I’m a great storyteller, and we will create a piece you can be proud of.

What if I have more questions?

DM me on Substack!