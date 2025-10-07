Subscribe
The Four-Year Conversation We Never Had
I knew for four years that my marriage was over. So did he. We just never said it out loud.
Oct 7
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
30
9
September 2025
5 Ways Trying To Control Aliveness Actually Destroys It
A month of noticing how control smothers aliveness, and what happens in the space between almost and yes
Sep 30
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
19
11
I Almost Walked Past Him (and why that matters)
How the smallest interruptions of our automatic responses create the biggest cultural shifts
Sep 23
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
44
43
The Day My Financial Identity Died
Life as We See It: Strawberries, Yoga Studios, and the Stories Money Tells About Who We're Allowed to Be
Sep 22
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
and
Teri Leigh 💜
37
28
Life As We See It: Money, Survival, and Aliveness (Live Replay)
How We Learned to Receive: Money, Help, and Saying “Yes, thank you.”
Sep 20
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
and
Teri Leigh 💜
25
1
56:50
We Were Supposed To Go Home For Dinner, Instead We Found Magic
Standing in a parking lot at 6 PM: the choice between efficiency and aliveness
Sep 9
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
33
16
The Flinch That Kills Connection Before It Can Breathe
The split-second recoil from being actually known
Sep 2
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
42
30
August 2025
My Brain Saved My Life — Now It Tortures Me Twice a Week
What my nervous system charges for miracles
Aug 26
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
40
33
The Aliveness That Burns
When fear becomes your teacher instead of your enemy
Aug 19
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
29
28
What Wakes You That Isn’t Fear?
A quiet moment in the dark showed me what I’d been missing about aliveness.
Aug 17
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
30
25
You Can't Lose Time You Were Never Present For
The devastating relief of realizing you can't mourn time you were never actually in.
Aug 5
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
29
32
July 2025
I Stopped Apologizing For Existing. Here's What Happened.
That moment when you realize other people's comfort with your existence isn't your responsibility.
Jul 29
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
48
39
